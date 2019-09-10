COPS reality TV show coming back to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The reality TV show COPS is coming back to town.
Bexar County Commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement between Langley Productions and the sheriff’s department. Commissioner Tommy Calvert asked if any money is involved.
“There’s no financial agreement, so there’s no money exchanging hand,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.
The reality TV crime program shows officers on routine patrols and other calls, including prostitution and narcotics stings.
“We’re just agreeing to let their production team ride with us and then our deputies will be featured prominently on several episodes in the coming season,” explained the sheriff.
Crews were here in 2017 to film deputies on the job and they were featured in some episodes last year.