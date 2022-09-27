KTSA KTSA Logo

‘Corny Maze’ returning to Traders Village in San Antonio

By Christian Blood
September 27, 2022 1:56PM CDT
Share
‘Corny Maze’ returning to Traders Village in San Antonio
USA, New Jersey, Mahwah

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traders Village in San Antonio is celebrating the Fifth Anniversary of its 10-acre ‘Corny Maze.’

The attraction opens in October and will be open weekends through November from 10:10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“The maze features three different designs.  One maze is specifically designed for little kids.  We really wanted to allow little kids to feel empowered.  To take the lead as it were,” said Brian Billeck, Marketing Manager at Traders Village.  “There is a game for the little kids to play.  It’s also only .5 miles long.   Plus, we have two other mazes that will be very challenging.  One maze is approximately 1.8 miles, and the largest maze is approximately 2.5 miles.  The trick is to find the 6 checkpoints in each maze.”

Traders Village is open every weekend throughout the year.

You can learn more about admission to the ‘Corny Maze’ and other attractions at Traders Village by clicking here.

More about:
Traders Village

Popular Posts

1

Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio's East side
2

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
3

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
4

17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
5

KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware: Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses DeSantis investigation for human trafficking