‘Corny Maze’ returning to Traders Village in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traders Village in San Antonio is celebrating the Fifth Anniversary of its 10-acre ‘Corny Maze.’

The attraction opens in October and will be open weekends through November from 10:10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“The maze features three different designs. One maze is specifically designed for little kids. We really wanted to allow little kids to feel empowered. To take the lead as it were,” said Brian Billeck, Marketing Manager at Traders Village. “There is a game for the little kids to play. It’s also only .5 miles long. Plus, we have two other mazes that will be very challenging. One maze is approximately 1.8 miles, and the largest maze is approximately 2.5 miles. The trick is to find the 6 checkpoints in each maze.”

Traders Village is open every weekend throughout the year.

You can learn more about admission to the ‘Corny Maze’ and other attractions at Traders Village by clicking here.