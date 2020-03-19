Cornyn: China is to blame for the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has no problem calling the COVID-19 coronavirus the Chinese virus.
The senator told reporters that China is to blame for the virus.
“They’re the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that,” Cornyn said. “These viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that’s why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu and now the coronavirus so I think they have a fundamental problem.”
He said he is not speaking about Asians in general, but about the country of China and the culture there that have led to multiple viruses that have created worldwide panic.
California Rep. Judy Chu disagreed with Cornyn’s comments in a statement, calling them “disgusting” and “bigotry”.