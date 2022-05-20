      Weather Alert

Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ’embarrassment’

Associated Press
May 20, 2022 @ 4:07am

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has blasted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal woes as an “embarrassment.”

The senator on Thursday gave the sharpest rebuke of Paxton to date from a senior Texas Republican as Paxton appears poised to win the party’s nomination for a third term.

Paxton has been under state felony indictment for nearly his whole time in office and is separately being investigated by the FBI after his top deputies accused him of corruption.

He is competing in the Republican primary run-off primary against Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Paxton responded that Cornyn “represents the Bush wing of the GOP.”

TAGS
John Cornyn Ken Paxton texas
