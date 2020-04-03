Coronavirus case count in San Antonio up to 342
Screenshot: City of San Antonio
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The number of coronavirus cases in San Antonio is now up to 342 as of Friday.
A large number of the new cases are from the positive results from a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home on the city’s southeast side.
Of the 342 cases, 93 are travel related, 93 are community transmission, and 120 are from close contact from people who also tested positive.
The death toll from the virus in the city and Bexar County remains at nine and 47 people have recovered from the virus. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 37 are in intensive care and 28 patients are on ventilators.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said all parks will be closed on Easter.
Nirenberg said businesses who continue to violate the government’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order will have their certificate of occupancy revoked.