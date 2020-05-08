Coronavirus cases top 1800 in Bexar County, walk-up testing proves popular
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of coronavirus cases in San Antonio has reached 1,801. Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported Thursday evening that there were 44 new confirmed cases. Two were from the Bexar County Jail–one inmate and one staff member.
There was one additional death in Bexar County, bringing the total to 54. Sixty-three patients are in hospitals, 21 are on ventilators, and 867 people who contracted COVID-19 have fully recovered.
Thursday was opening day for two new walk-in testing locations at Las Palmas Shopping Center and Woodlawn Lake.
Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick admits the crowds were larger than expected, and they only had the capacity to test 150 people at each location.
“What we’ve heard over the last several weeks is that demand was down, so we’re really happy to see the response,” she said, vowing that they’ll be better prepared to handle the large turnout on Friday.
Both clinics are scheduled to be open 9-5 through Saturday, but Emerick says they don’t want to turn anyone away, so they could be open longer.
“We certainly have been talking for the last three months about the importance of testing, and if the demand continues to be this way, then we’ll certainly give some consideration to staying open a little longer,” said Emerick.
San Antonio Metro Health is offering the no-cost, no appointment testing if you have COVID-19 symptoms , or if you have a chronic health condition, such as diabetes, blood pressure, lung disease or heart disease.
You can also get tested if you’re 65 or over, or if you’ve traveled in the last 2 weeks.