Coronavirus outbreak at San Antonio nursing home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood has announced a COVID- 19 outbreak at a nursing home in the city’s Southeast Side.
An elderly person whose death was announced Tuesday evening was staying at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation on East Southcross.
Hood reports a total of six patients and six staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Six patients have been transported to hospitals from that facility.
“Knowing that these nursing facilities are a very vulnerable population, we have been prepared to respond and mitigate any potential COVID-19 outbreak within a nursing facility since the events at the Life Care facility in Kirkland, WA,” Hood.
The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, the San Antonio Fire Department and the nursing home’s management company, Advanced Healthcare Solutions, worked aggressively and cooperatively to test all residents in the facility. Seventy-four residents are currently awaiting test results.
“Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department worked with the facility’s staff to train them on proper deep cleaning and sterilization of the facility. We hope these proactive measures will ultimately reduce the number of people who contract COVID-19 and will equip staff with the ability and resources to care for their patients,” said Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick.
In addition, SAFD and Metro Health provided staff training on the proper use of personal protective equipment, and they provided a one-week supply of PPE to the facility.
Following the first positive test for COVID-19 at the Life Care facility in Kirkland, WA, the SAFD and our Bexar County partners began notifying all nursing home facilities in the San Antonio area of the need to be aware of the possibility of COVID-19 cases amongst their staff and residents. Since that time, STRAC Medcom has been monitoring all transports from nursing facilities, by both public and private EMS systems, with the intent to identify any potential patients showing symptoms in an effort to mitigate the possibility of further spread. The Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had showed an uptick in patients with respiratory illness, which is what allowed SAFD and Metro Health to respond rapidly.
Officials at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center say they’re doing everything they can to stop any further spread of COVID-19.
“Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have been restricting visitors from entering our facility for over three weeks, and cancelled all group activities within the building as well per the guidance from CDC, CMS and HHSC as well as local health department authorities,” read a statement from officials at the facility.
Of the six employees who tested positive, five are C.N.A.s, and one was a contract Speech Language Pathologist who has worked at the nursing home and rehab center.