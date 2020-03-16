Coronavirus outbreak impacting blood supplies
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the community’s blood supply continues to shrink to a dangerous level, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is making an urgent plea for help.
The Center’s Mary Uleg tells KTSA’s Trey Ware that in recent weeks, they’ve had to cancel more than 50 blood drives due to coronavirus concerns.
“In a time like this, giving blood is an essential activity.”
Blood drives at schools, churches, businesses and other organizations have all been canceled. Those events provide more than 60% of the blood supply.
However, you can still donate…if you don’t mind driving to one of the Center’s many donor rooms that are scattered throughout the area.
If you would like to set up an appointment to donate, head to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center website.