      Weather Alert

Comal County coronavirus patient went to Bulverde Walmart, H-E-B

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 27, 2020 @ 1:15pm
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA) — Comal County reports a 9th case of  COVID-19, and it’s the first in which community spread is the likely source.

The elderly person in their 80s visited the H-E-B store in Bulverde sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 pm on March 10 and March 12.  The person in their 80s also shopped at the Bulverde Walmart between 11 a.m. and 2pm on March 16 before becoming symptomatic. The individual is hospitalized outside of Comal County.

“Until this point, all of our positive cases had traveled to places experiencing an active COVID- 19 outbreak before developing symptoms,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “This patient has tested positive without leaving Comal County, which means COVID-19 is spreading in our community.”

Comal County Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TAGS
Bulverde comal county Coronavirus COVID-19 H-E-B Walmart
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming