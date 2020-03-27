Comal County coronavirus patient went to Bulverde Walmart, H-E-B
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA) — Comal County reports a 9th case of COVID-19, and it’s the first in which community spread is the likely source.
The elderly person in their 80s visited the H-E-B store in Bulverde sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 pm on March 10 and March 12. The person in their 80s also shopped at the Bulverde Walmart between 11 a.m. and 2pm on March 16 before becoming symptomatic. The individual is hospitalized outside of Comal County.
“Until this point, all of our positive cases had traveled to places experiencing an active COVID- 19 outbreak before developing symptoms,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “This patient has tested positive without leaving Comal County, which means COVID-19 is spreading in our community.”
Comal County Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.