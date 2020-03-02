Coronavirus-positive patient released into San Antonio public
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The CDC said it is retesting a patient it had treated for coronavirus in San Antonio and had released because of a positive result.
In a statement to KTSA News, the CDC said it is retesting someone who was released from isolation Saturday.
That patient — who was the person from the Wuhan, China, evacuation to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland who was taken to Methodist Hospital Texsan when they became ill — had met the criteria for released after two negative results, according to the CDC. However, that person was brought back into isolation “out of an abundance of caution” after a third lab test came back as a weak positive.
The CDC said the patient had been asymptomatic when they were released.
The government organization said that patient had some contact with other people while out of isolation and it — along with local public health officials — are trying to see who that person may have interacted with.
The City of San Antonio said it will be assisting the CDC with its tracing efforts, though San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff were not pleased with the news.
“This has been our biggest concern and now we will experience the consequences of no action. Time and time again, I have raised issues concerning evacuees, inappropriate accommodations, the risk of exposure during transporting and the need for additional monitoring and extended quarantine periods. I issued a letter on February 18th relating our concerns and then a joint letter with the Mayor on February 24th. To date, no response or even acknowledgement of our concerns has been made,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “Our federal representatives, the CDC, and the US Department of Defense cannot and should not ignore us now. We are in dire need of additional resources and protocols immediately to include longer quarantine periods and the opening of appropriate facilities such as the Alabama facility or the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Please do not delay any longer and risk local transmission.”
“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We will hold the CDC accountable to providing complete transparency for the public. This situation is exactly why we have been asking for federal officials to accept the guidance of our medical community.”