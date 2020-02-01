Corpus Christi officer killed, another injured during traffic stop
Officer Alan McCollum (Photo: Corpus Christi Police Department)
UPDATE 5:20 p.m.:
Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle provided an update on what led up to two police officers being struck Friday night.
Markle stated officers stopped a car for racing on westbound State Highway 358 at around 9:45 p.m. Three police units were on the scene.
“As the officers were out of their units conducting the traffic stops, a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Brandon Portillo struck the marked vehicles that were engaged in the traffic stop, striking Officer Michael Love and Officer Alan McCollum,” the police chief explained at a Saturday news conference.
Portillo arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
He has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and driving with a suspended license.
The investigation continues.
ORIGINAL:
CONVERSE, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Two Corpus Christi police officers were struck by a vehicle while on a traffic stop on State Highway 358 Friday.
Corpus Christi police say one of those officers, 46-year-old Alan McCollum, was killed. He had been with the Corpus Christi Police Department for seven years after spending 21 years with the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
The other officer, Michael Love, suffered major injuries, but police say he is in stable condition and recovering at a local hospital. Love has been with the department for two years.
The department has not released any additional details about the crash itself.