Corpus Christi Police find human remains in waste water collection well, Medical Examiner to determine identity

By Don Morgan
June 25, 2024 8:34AM CDT
Police vehicles with overhead strobe lights at a crime scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Corpus Christi say they have found human remains near the apartment of a missing college student from New Braunfels.

The remains were found in a waste water collection well Monday afternoon.

The police department’s crime scene van was brought in after the discovery in an area off Lexington Road, not far from where Caleb Harris was last seen. Harris attends Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He disappeared March 4.

Police did say there is no confirmation on the identity of the remains. That will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.

Corpus Christi Police Department – Caleb Harris missing (March 6, 2024)

