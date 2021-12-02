Corpus Christi woman arrested for pulling out gun over H-E-B parking spot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was arrested for threatening people over a parking spot at an H-E-B in Corpus Christi the day before Thanksgiving.
Corpus Christi police said 60-year-old Rossie Dennis pointed a handgun at and threatened to shoot the individuals in the car on November 24 around 12:20 p.m.
Police said investigators were able to identify Rossie through cellphone video captured by one of the victims.
Rossie was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.