      Weather Alert

Correa hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS

Associated Press
Oct 16, 2020 @ 4:35am

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Carlos Correa homered with one out in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 behind sensational pitching from five rookies to remain alive in the AL Championship Series.

Correa drove a pitch from Nick Anderson to straightaway center field, watched the ball for a few steps and then flung his bat.

He’s only 3 for 18 in the series, but two of the hits are homers.

The Astros won a second straight elimination game thanks in large part to starter Luis Garcia and four fellow rookies.

Game 5 is Friday afternoon at 5:07 P.M.

TAGS
American League Championship Series Houston Astros Tampa Bay Rays
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming