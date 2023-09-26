KTSA KTSA Logo

Cory Booker calls on Menendez to resign, joining other Senate Democrats

By CBS News
September 26, 2023 11:06AM CDT
Share
Cory Booker calls on Menendez to resign, joining other Senate Democrats
UNION CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 25: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during a press conference at Hudson County Community College’s North Hudson Campus on September 25, 2023 in Union City, New Jersey. Menendez spoke during a press conference where he stated that he would not resign as senator and would serve out his term. The three-term senator and his wife are accused of taking bribes of gold bars, a luxury car, and cash in exchange for using his position to help the government of Egypt and other corrupt acts according to an indictment from SDNY unsealed on Friday. The indictment is the second in eight years against Menendez. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

 

▶ Watch Video: Sen. Bob Menendez says he will not resign after he was indicted on bribery charges

Washington — Sen. Cory Booker called for fellow New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez to resign from the Senate on Tuesday, joining a growing list of Democrats in the upper chamber who have called on him to step down after his indictment on federal bribery charges.

In a statement noting his close working relationship and friendship with Menendez, Booker said the allegations in last week’s indictment were “hard to reconcile with the person I know.” Nonetheless, he said senators “operate in the public trust,” which he called “essential to our ability to do our work and perform our duties for our constituents.”

“As Senator Menendez prepares to mount his legal defense, he has stated that he will not resign. Senator Menendez fiercely asserts his innocence and it is therefore understandable that he believes stepping down is patently unfair. But I believe this is a mistake,” Booker said. “Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost. Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”

Booker joined nearly a dozen other Senate Democrats who called for Menendez to step aside on Tuesday, with the dam appearing to break in the upper chamber. Just one Democratic senator, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, had called for his resignation over the weekend.

Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bribes in exchange for using the senator’s power and influence to enrich and protect three New Jersey businessmen and benefit Egypt’s government. He has vigorously denied the charges, and rebuffed calls for his resignation in his first public comments on the case on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

More about:
Booker
corruption
Fetterman
Menendez
resignation

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI