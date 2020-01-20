      Weather Alert

Cost of the fight to keep Chik-Fil-A out of San Antonio International Airport tops $300,000

Don Morgan
Jan 20, 2020 @ 5:32am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s Chik-Fil-A fight is proving to be a costly one.

Last year, city council voted to keep the restaurant chain out of the San Antonio International Airport. The decision was based on what they called Chik-Fil-A’s support of charities with anti-LQBTQ agendas.

KENS 5 is reporting that several lawsuits and an investigation into the decision is costing taxpayers more than $315,000.

That includes legal fees from two lawsuits and the cost associated with a federal investigation.

KENS also states there are still invoices pending, which will drive that cost even higher.

