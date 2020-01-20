Cost of the fight to keep Chik-Fil-A out of San Antonio International Airport tops $300,000
PHOTO: KTSA/Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s Chik-Fil-A fight is proving to be a costly one.
Last year, city council voted to keep the restaurant chain out of the San Antonio International Airport. The decision was based on what they called Chik-Fil-A’s support of charities with anti-LQBTQ agendas.
KENS 5 is reporting that several lawsuits and an investigation into the decision is costing taxpayers more than $315,000.
That includes legal fees from two lawsuits and the cost associated with a federal investigation.
KENS also states there are still invoices pending, which will drive that cost even higher.