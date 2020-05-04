Cotton Candy Blizzards are back at Texas Dairy Queen
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Cotton Candy Blizzards are back at Texas Dairy Queens.
The group of franchisees announced Monday cotton candy is the featured Blizzard flavor of the month to celebrate the arrival of warmer weather.
The treat features DQ soft serve ice cream and cotton candy sprinkles.
“Our Cotton Candy Blizzard is one of our most popular flavors,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “This Blizzard brings a smile to our fans’ faces when they taste this sweet treat. We’re happy to bring this flavor back, as well as offering our full menu of treats and eats.”
Texas Dairy Queen says it continues to offer its menu through drive-thru windows, pick-up, take-out, delivery and online ordering, where available.