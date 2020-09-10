Could COVID-19 put a damper on San Antonio trick-or-treaters?
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – In Los Angeles, Halloween parties are banned because of COVID-19 and trick-or-treating is being discouraged. Could that happen here?
“This reminds me of walking into a store on Halloween and hearing Christmas carols–it’s a bit early to have that discussion,” replied Mayor Ron Nirenberg when the question came up at Wednesday evening’s COVID-19 briefing.
He wants more time to determine how Labor Day weekend activities affected the coronavirus numbers in San Antonio before deciding what to do about Halloween.
“l think we’re all interested in ensuring that there’s not a Labor Day spike before we go too far down the road,”Nirenberg said.
He announced 151 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 47,887. Local hospitals are treating 298 coronavirus patients, with 130 in ICU and 84 on ventilators. That leaves 14 percent of staffed hospital beds and 67 percent of ventilators available.
Nirenberg said the numbers are moving in the right direction. The positivity rate, the percent of people testing positive for COVID-19, is down to 6.7 percent. That’s getting close to the 5-percent goal which would put the risk level in schools in the “safe” zone.