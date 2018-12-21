Could taking too many selfies give you ‘selfie wrist?’
santypan/iStock(NEW YORK) — We’ve all done it at one time or another: We whip out our cellphones, extend our arms, bend our wrists and snap a photo of ourselves.

It’s called taking a “selfie,” and, according to a study by Samsung, the average person born after 1980 will take 25,000 of them in their lifetime. But can taking too many selfies actually injure you?

Health professionals say yes — one doctor has even gone so far as to dub the injury “selfie wrist.”

So what’s behind the injury and can it be fixed? Watch the report from ABC News’ Good Morning America below to find out:

