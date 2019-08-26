Councilman says SAPD asset seizure fund would pay for gun buyback program
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two San Antonio city council members are leading the charge for a gun buyback program where individuals can turn in firearms for cash. It’s in response to the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Councilman John Courage says it’s aimed at reducing the number of gun deaths and gun-related injuries in the community.
“The goal is not to take guns away from any law-abiding citizens,” Courage told KTSA News. “We respect the 2nd Amendment.”
He says five council members have signed on to get the gun buyback program up for a vote. It would be presented to the governance committee before it goes to the full council for a vote, but Courage believes there’s enough support to get final approval.
“We believe that every gun that is taken off the streets and could be taken out of the hands of somebody who would use one for bad purposes is a matter of public safety,” said Courage.
He says tax dollars would not be used to purchase the weapons. Courage says the funds would come from the San Antonio Police Department’s asset seizure fund, money which has been acquired by criminals through illegal activities.
Courage and councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan are planning a news conference on the proposed gun buyback program Tuesday morning at the San Antonio Police Department headquarters.