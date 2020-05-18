Country music Icon George Strait turns 68
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Happy Birthday to the man known as the “King of Country”.
George Strait, known for his smooth voice, pressed shirts and wranglers and ever present hat was born in Poteet, Texas on May 18, 1952.
Strait’s musical journey began while he was a student at Pearsall High School. He and some classmates started a rock and roll band. However, Strait’s preferences grew to include traditional country singers like Bob Wills and Hank Williams.
He enlisted in the Army in 1971 and enrolled in Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos after he was honorably discharged in 1975.
Strait and his Ace In The Hole Band played at clubs throughout Texas in the late 1970’s until he was signed to MCA Records in 1981.
Late that year, he released his first album titled “Strait Country”. The back cover of his debut features a photo of Strait taken inside Gruene Hall.
The single, “Unwound” became the first of 87 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Chart.
Strait holds the record for most number one songs on the Billboard chart with 44.
His number ones include, “Fool Hearted Memory”, “You Look So Good In Love”,”Ocean Front Property” and “All My Ex’s Live In Texas.
Strait has sold 70 million records in the United States, making him the 12th best selling artist in America. His most recent album was 2019’s “Honky Tonk Time Machine”.
Along with all of the hit records and sell out concert tours, he’s managed to squeeze in some acting as well including the starring role in the 1992 film “Pure Country”.
He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.