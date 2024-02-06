Country Music Superstar Toby Keith dies at 62 after long battle with cancer

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Country music hit-maker Toby Keith has died.

The news was released in a message posted to Keith’s website and social media pages that reads:

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Born Toby Keith Covel in Clinton, Oklahoma in 1961, Keith released his first album in 1993.

In the years that followed, more million selling albums, sold out concerts and a string of radio hits that included,

” Should’ve Been A Cowboy”, “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action”, “Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue” and “How Do You Like Me Now”.

In all, Keith released 19 albums and scored 20 number 1 songs on the Billboard Country chart.

He announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer the year before and had been undergoing treatment.

Keith reportedly died in his sleep February 5. He is survived by his wife and three children.

He was 62 years old.