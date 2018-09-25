Country singer Charlie Robison retires after surgical procedure

This photo taken June 30, 2009 shows Charlie Robison is shown during an interview in Nashville,Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas country singer/songwriter Charlie Robison is calling it quits.

He’s been out of the spotlight since early this year after performing in the “Unleashed Live” tour with his brother, Bruce Robison, and Jack Ingram. His absence led to speculation about his health.

Now Robison has announced on social media that he’s retiring.

“Hey amigos,” he posted on Facebook. “I’m sure you’ve all been wondering where I’ve been.”

Robison went to say that he underwent a surgical procedure that “left me with the permanent inability to sing. Therefore, with a very heavy heart, I am officially retiring from the stage and studio.”

He said the last 25 years have been “a hell of a ride,” and he urged fans to ” Keep on supporting this thing we call Texas/Red Dirt.”