Country Singer Toby Keith has stomach cancer

UNDATED (AP) – Some shocking news about a top country music star.
Toby Keith has announced he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.
The multi-platinum selling singer says on Twitter that he’s had surgery, plus chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months.
The Oklahoma native says of his outlook, “so far, so good” and that he needs “time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Keith, who turns 61 next month, says he looks forward to spending some time with his family – but that he “will see the fans sooner than later.”
As far as performances go, his publicist says some tour dates will be canceled, though it’s unclear how many.
So far, his appearance at the Ohio State Fair July 28 has already been scrubbed.