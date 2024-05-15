Couple, cat safe after home destroyed by fire

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A couple and their cat have to find somewhere to live after a home was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

KENS 5 reports the Kirby Fire Department was called to the 5400 block of Eclipse Street around 1:45 a.m. Upon arrival, crews could see flames coming from inside the structure.

Investigators think the fire started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the home. The exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Both residents and the cat were unharmed, but the home is a total loss.