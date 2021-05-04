Couple in BMW leads Castle Hills Police on high speed chase
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase in Castle Hills ends with two people in custody.
It started just after midnight Tuesday when a Castle Hills officer attempted to get the driver of a blue BMW to pull over on Blanco Road.
Instead, the driver sped up and the pursuit began.
At times, the speeding car exceeded 100 miles per hour before the driver stopped on Dresden Drive.
The driver and a female passenger tried to run away but they didn’t get far.
Turns out, the passenger had a felony warrant and the driver was holding some narcotics.
They’re both facing numerous charges.