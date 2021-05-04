      Weather Alert

Couple in BMW leads Castle Hills Police on high speed chase

Don Morgan
May 4, 2021 @ 5:48am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase in Castle Hills ends with two people in custody.

It started just after midnight Tuesday when a Castle Hills officer attempted to get the driver of a blue BMW to pull over on Blanco Road.

Instead, the driver sped up and the pursuit began.

At times, the speeding car exceeded 100 miles per hour before the driver stopped on Dresden Drive.

The driver and a female passenger tried to run away but they didn’t get far.

Turns out, the passenger had a felony warrant and the driver was holding some narcotics.

They’re both facing numerous charges.

TAGS
Castle Hills high speed chase
Popular Posts
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
Bexar County Deputy arrested on assault charges
ALPHA
IH-10 bridge demolition project in Boerne rescheduled