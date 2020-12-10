Couple killed while crossing a street on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people crossing a West side street were killed when they were hit by a vehicle.
It was around 6:15 when the man and woman were making their way across Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street when they were hit.
They were not in a crosswalk at the time.
First responders tried to save the pair but they died at the scene. Police say the man and woman killed were in their 50’s.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.