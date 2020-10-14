Court orders 18 additional election day voting sites in Bexar County
First day of early voting in the Nov. 3 election, AT&T Center, Oct. 13, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A judge has ordered the Bexar County Elections Department to add 18 Election Day polling locations, bringing the total to 302. The sites must be posted on the election department’s website 21 days in advance.
Judge Karen Pozza’s order Tuesday was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Texas Civil Rights Project on behalf of Jennifer Falcon, MOVE Texas, and Texas Organizing Project.
“We look forward now to working with election officials to ensure that all voters in Bexar County can vote safely and easily,” said attorney Joaquin Gonzalez at Texas Civil Rights Project.
“With record-turnout expected for this year’s election, we’re glad to see the court push to expand polling place access for Bexar County voters and transparency from the Elections Department,” said H. Drew Galloway, MOVE Texas Civic Fund executive director. “Despite Texas’s ugly history of voter suppression, we’re fighting to ensure every eligible voter can make their voice heard.”
Raul Gomez, a TOP member from San Antonio, said, “We’re disappointed that our elected officials don’t understand that taking away polling locations is voter suppression.”
“In the middle of a pandemic, it is imperative everyone has the access to vote in a safe and timely manner,” said Jennifer K. Falcon.