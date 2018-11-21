Court ruling against prosecutors a win for indicted Texas AG
By Associated Press
Nov 21, 2018 @ 12:18 PM

By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A court has handed a loss to prosecutors trying to bring indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to trial on charges of securities fraud, throwing the long running-criminal case into new doubt.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ruled that payments approved to special prosecutors were set beyond legal limits. Prosecutors have previously threatened to quit the case if they’re not paid more than $200,000 they say they’re owed.
Prosecutors didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the ruling.
Paxton, a Republican, has spent nearly his entire four years in office indicted on charges of duping investors in a tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty, and faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
He was re-elected this month to another four-year term.

