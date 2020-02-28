Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, people walk back to Mexico on International Bridge 1 Las Americas, a legal port of entry which connects Laredo, Texas in the U.S. with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. An unprecedented number of families have been coming to the southern border over the past year, straining government resources and resulting in dangerously overcrowded detention facilities. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts.
A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Friday in a 2-1 vote to put on hold the policy that furthered President Donald Trump’s asylum crackdown.
The “Remain in Mexico” policy – known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols” – took effect in January 2019 in San Diego and has spread across the border. Nearly 60,000 people have been sent back since the policy began.
The question before the judges was whether to let the policy take effect during legal challenges.