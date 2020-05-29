COVID-19 cases, hospitalized patients on the rise in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalized patients and deaths continue to climb.
San Antonio Metro Health reported 58 new coronavirus cases Thursday night, bringing the total to 2,583. The death toll stands at 71 after an African American male in his 60s succumbed to the virus.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals also ticked up to 95, 41 are in ICU, and 22 are using ventilators. That leaves 79 percent of ventilators available, as well as 31 percent of staffed hospital beds.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said hospitalizations are just one of the indicators they’re following closely.
Pointing to a graph, he said, “This line has always, from the start to where we are now, fallen well within our strength numbers in terms of maintaining hospital capacity.”
That’s the good news.
“The bad news is that we’re seeing a gradual uptick, so we’re watching it very closely,” he said.