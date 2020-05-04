COVID-19 cases in Bexar County climb above 1,600
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,613.
Of the 28 new cases, 13 were at the Bexar County Jail where all inmates and personnel are being tested, even if they are not exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Jennifer Herriott, assistant director of Metro Health, says they’re considering the possibility of expanding testing to include people throughout the community who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.
“We are testing asymptomatics in congregate settings, but we have not decided to test asymptomatics throughout the community, but we’ll continue to discuss it and that may be something that comes on board soon,” said Herriott.
The Texas National Guard has set up a mobile testing site at the Frank Garrett Center on NW 18th Street in the city’s West Side. Another mobile testing site opens Monday at the Somerset Multi-Purpose Center in Somerset.
San Antonio residents can call 3-1-1 or visit the city’s COVID-19 website to get more information on testing.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Sunday evening that 59 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, and 20 are on ventilators. More than 750 who tested positive have fully recovered, and no new deaths were reported Sunday evening.
He continues urging people to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, and to help you keep six-feet away from others, he offered some San Antonio-style visuals.
“The width of the sidewalk on the River Walk, 12 tacos end-to-end, or even 10 papel picado banners–that’s all six feet of distance,” said Nirenberg.