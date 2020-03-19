      Weather Alert

COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County jump to 25

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 18, 2020 @ 8:39pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The number of COVID -19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County has jumped to 25.

“We have seen 111 negative tests and as expected, when we increased access to testing, we diagnosed additional cases of COVID-19, many of which are still under investigation,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, Assistant City Manager.

Eight of the cases are travel-related, four are individuals who had contact with the travelers, and 13 are under investigation.

 

