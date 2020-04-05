COVID-19 cases in San Antonio surpass 400, 12 deaths reported
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-related cases in San Antonio has climbed to 410, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported one additional death Sunday evening. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 12.
The latest patient to succumb to the virus was a 60-year-old man who resided at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak.
One-hundred-ten cases are travel related, 137 are people who had close contact with someone infected with coronavirus, and 127 are community transmission. Seventy-nine are hospitalized, and 28 are on ventilators.
”Our numbers continue to go up each day, indicating that our crisis is a long way from being over,” said the mayor.