      Weather Alert

COVID-19 cases in San Antonio surpass 400, 12 deaths reported

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 5, 2020 @ 6:39pm
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-related cases in San Antonio has climbed to 410, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported one additional death Sunday evening. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 12.

The latest patient to succumb to the virus was a 60-year-old man who resided at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak.

One-hundred-ten cases are travel related, 137 are people who had close contact with someone infected with coronavirus, and 127 are community transmission. Seventy-nine are hospitalized, and 28 are on ventilators.

”Our numbers continue to go up each day, indicating that our crisis is a long way from being over,” said the mayor.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming