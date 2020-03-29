      Weather Alert

COVID-19 cases jump to 140 in San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 28, 2020 @ 8:15pm
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg provides update on city and Bexar County coronavirus case count. (Screengrab: City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  Metro Health reports 140 cases of COVID-19  In Bexar County. The number of deaths remains at five.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Saturday that nine coronavirus patients remain on ventilators.

Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff discussed a backlog in results of COVID -19 test results. It takes 3-5 days to get the results back from federal labs, and even longer from private labs.

Nirenber said there have been more than 550 complaints of violations of the “Stay Home, “Work Safe” order. No citations have been issued because of the more than 400  cases investigated, all of the business owners have agreed to comply.

The mayor also announced that a longtime Easter tradition has been suspended this year. The camping ban at city parks will not be lifted during Easter week.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Nelson Wolff Ron Nirenberg
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming