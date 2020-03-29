COVID-19 cases jump to 140 in San Antonio
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg provides update on city and Bexar County coronavirus case count. (Screengrab: City of San Antonio)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Metro Health reports 140 cases of COVID-19 In Bexar County. The number of deaths remains at five.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Saturday that nine coronavirus patients remain on ventilators.
Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff discussed a backlog in results of COVID -19 test results. It takes 3-5 days to get the results back from federal labs, and even longer from private labs.
Nirenber said there have been more than 550 complaints of violations of the “Stay Home, “Work Safe” order. No citations have been issued because of the more than 400 cases investigated, all of the business owners have agreed to comply.
The mayor also announced that a longtime Easter tradition has been suspended this year. The camping ban at city parks will not be lifted during Easter week.