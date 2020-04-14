COVID-19 cases jump to 794, three more deaths reported in San Antonio.
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 794 in San Antonio and Bexar County, and 3 additional fatalities were reported on Monday. One of the deaths was a resident at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, marking the 16th fatality linked to the facility on East Southcross.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio and Bexar County has risen to 33. Eighty-eight patients are hospitalized . Fifty-two are in ICU, and 37 are on ventilators. Mayor Ron Nirenberg says of the 794 who tested positive for COVID-19, 135 have fully recovered.
Nirenberg says Tuesday, he’ll have some data analysis that will show when we can expect to reach the apex of coronavirus cases in our area.