      Weather Alert

COVID-19 cases jump to 794, three more deaths reported in San Antonio.

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 13, 2020 @ 7:16pm
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 794 in San Antonio and Bexar County, and  3 additional fatalities were reported on Monday.  One of the deaths was a resident at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, marking  the 16th fatality linked to the facility on East Southcross.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio and Bexar County has risen to 33.  Eighty-eight patients are  hospitalized .  Fifty-two are in ICU, and 37 are on ventilators.  Mayor Ron Nirenberg says of the 794 who tested positive for COVID-19, 135 have fully recovered.

Nirenberg says Tuesday, he’ll have some data analysis that will show when we can expect to reach the apex of coronavirus cases in our area.

 

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus deaths COVID-19 Ron Nirenberg
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost