COVID-19 cases reach 1,887 in Bexar County, 56 deaths
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg cautioned area residents to observe social distancing and other CDC guidelines as they celebrate Mother’s Day.
Nirenberg announced Saturday evening that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County has risen to 1,887. That’s a jump of 52 since Friday. Seven of the new cases were at the Bexar County Jail where efforts continue to test all inmates and employees, whether they have symptoms or not.
Sixty-two patients are hospitalized, and 975 patients have recovered. No new deaths were reported Saturday, so the death toll remains unchanged at 56.
County Commissioner Precinct 2 was the Bexar County representative at the briefing Saturday evening.
He said commissioners will be making some decisions in the next week or two about how to handle upcoming elections, including mail-in ballots. A runoff election is scheduled in July, and Rodriguez notes that the average age of election judges is 72, which puts them in the high risk category for COVID-19.
Rodriguez also urged people who have recovered from the virus to donate antibody-rich plasma that can be used to save lives.
Jennifer Herriott with San Antonio Metro Health said they tested about 150 people Saturday at each of two pop-up testing sites at Las Palmas Shopping Center and Woodlawn Lake Park. Herriott said they’ll discuss other possible sites for walk-up testing locations, and they’re hoping to use air-conditioned school buildings as we approach the hot summer months.