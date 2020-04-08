      Weather Alert

COVID-19 cases top 500 in San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 7, 2020 @ 8:00pm

SAN ANTONIO  (KTSA News) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 related deaths in San Antonio and Bexar County has risen to 503, with a total of 18 deaths.

Much of Tuesday evening’s briefing focused on a local nursing home dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in the deaths of 8 residents. Five  of the COVID-19-related fatalities. which occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, had not been reported to the city until Metro Health inquired about them.

More than 70 residents and employees at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Developing story….

