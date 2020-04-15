COVID-19 cases top 800 in San Antonio, 8 inmates test positive
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -There are now 815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Antonio and Bexar County.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported Tuesday evening that there were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 33. Nearly half of those who have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus were residents at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Eighty-nine patients are hospitalized, and 38 are on ventilators. Nirenberg says 141 patients have fully recovered.
You can get a breakdown on the City of San Antonio website.
Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger also predicted Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio will peak late this month or early May. That’s based on projective models which will be released to the public every day, starting Wednesday.
Bridger says the expected maximum number of cases ranges from 1,100 to more than 10,000, depending on how area residents adhere to social distancing guidelines and Stay Home, Work Safe orders.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also announced another inmate has tested positive in addition to the five announced earlier Tuesday. That brings the total number of Bexar County Jail inmates with coronavirus to 8. One of the inmates who tested positive is showing no symptoms.
“We’re beginning to see the spread in the jail and I don’t think it’s going to stop where it is, so we’re constantly stepping up to try to do more to stem this tide of COVID cases within the jail,” said Wolff.
They’re requiring all inmates and employees to wear masks, and they’re screening all incoming prisoners, in addition to stepping up sanitizing and disinfecting efforts.
” We’ve isolated COVID patients and patients who are under investigation in the jail’s medical infirmary,” said Wolff.
In addition to the 8 inmates who have tested positive, fourteen deputies also have been diagnosed with COVID-19.