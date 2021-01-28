      Weather Alert

COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County surpass 2,000

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 27, 2021 @ 11:00pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Bexar County has climbed over 2,000.   Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 9 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the total since last March to 2,007.

“That’s more than 2,000 of our loved ones, friends, neighbors, families, coworkers –each one of them a beloved mother, father, coworker, aunt, uncle, son or daughter,” said Nirenberg.

He reported 1,341 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and the number of patients in hospitals is the same–1,341.  Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff noted that the  number of hospitalized COVID patients has dropped by more than 200 since since the peak on Jan. 18.  He also pointed out that hospital stays are shorter.  As of Wednesday, 394 patients were in ICU and 255 were on ventilators.

