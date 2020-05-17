      Weather Alert

COVID-19 doubling time improves in San Antonio and Bexar County

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 17, 2020 @ 1:40am
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the COVID-19 situation continues to improve in San Antonio and Bexar County

He noted that the coronavirus doubling time has slowed down.  When the COVID-19 outbreak began, the number of new cases was doubling every three days. Now the doubling time is four weeks.

Nirenberg also reported an improvement in the hospital situation. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 66,  with 14 patients on ventilators.

The number of new cases in San Antonio was not reported Saturday because San Antonio Metro Health’s data team took the weekend off.

 

