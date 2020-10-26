COVID-19 shuts downPre-K 4 SA’s East Education Center
School zone sign/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Pre-K 4 SA’s East Education Center has closed after four staff members and one child who were at the facility last week tested positive for COVID-19.
PreK 4 SA CEO Dr. Sarah Baray says immediately after receiving notification of the confirmed cases, they conducted contact tracing, identified children and staff needing to quarantine, and cleaned and disinfected the building.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the Pre-K 4 SA East Education center and transitioning all classes to remote learning effective Monday October 26th,” said Baray.
She said all staff members at the East Education Center were tested Sunday and results are expected by Monday. All children who were in classrooms with a staff member who has tested positive will be tested Monday.
In addition, Pre-K 4 SA asked Metro Health to review current protocols at all of its education centers to ensure that all possible prevention measures are being taken.
The Center will again be deep-cleaned and disinfected while the center is closed. Pre-K 4 SA officials are working closely with Metro Health to determine when it is safe for children and staff to return for on-site learning.