COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Guadalupe County on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County is offering COVID-19 testing on Thursday, April 23.
The county has been chosen as a mobile testing site by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Testing will be conducted at Pickrell Park in Schertz from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Keep in mind that the tests are by appointment only, and are offered to people who have symptoms of the virus.
To make an appointment, go to txcovidtest-dot-org, or call 512-883-2400.