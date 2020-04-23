      Weather Alert

COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Guadalupe County on Thursday

Don Morgan
Apr 23, 2020 @ 5:45am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County is offering COVID-19 testing  on Thursday, April 23.

The county has been chosen as a mobile testing site by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Testing will be conducted at Pickrell Park in Schertz from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Keep in mind that the tests are by appointment only, and are offered to people who have symptoms of the virus.

To make an appointment, go to txcovidtest-dot-org, or call 512-883-2400.

