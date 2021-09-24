COVID vaccine clinic reopens at Wonderland of the Americas Mall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A coronavirus vaccination site at Wonderland of the Americas mall is reopening this morning.
University Health says the clinic will administer booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
It will be on the upper level of the mall located on Fredericksburg Road at Northwest Loop 410.
The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting today.
Those eligible for the booster include seniors 65-years and up, and people 18 and older with certain health conditions.
The booster is available six-months after the second vaccine dose is administered.
Walk-ins are welcome and you have to bring documentation of your previous vaccinations.