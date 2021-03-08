      Weather Alert

Cow creates crash on Highway 281 in San Antonio

Don Morgan
Mar 8, 2021 @ 6:51am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is in the hospital following a 4 car crash that was caused by a cow.

This happened at around 11:30 P.M. in the Northbound lanes of Highway 281, between Loop 410 and 1604 on the South Side.

The cow was in the middle of the road and it was hit by a truck. Another vehicle came upon the scene and as the driver tried to avoid the cow, the vehicle rolled over.

Two other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The cow didn’t survive.

