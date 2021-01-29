      Weather Alert

Cowboy Breakfast continues to serve community during pandemic times

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 29, 2021 @ 12:47pm
Jackie Van De Walle prepares Cowboy Breakfast tacos for nonprofit organizations at Beethoven Halle und Garten Jan. 29, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Cowboy Breakfast cooked up a new way to serve the community this year amid the pandemic.

The event, which usually draws tens of thousands of early risers for free tacos, coffee and biscuits and gravy was much smaller and it was closed to the public.  A few dozen volunteers, including culinary students at St. Philip’s College, showed up dark and early at Beethoven Halle und Garten in the King William Historic District to prepare 700 breakfast tacos for nonprofit organizations in San Antonio.

St. Philip’s College Culinary Arts students prepare tacos at scaled-down version of the Cowboy Breakfast Jan. 29, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

While 700 tacos may seem like a lot, Chuck Christian, vice chairman of the Cowboy Breakfast, says it’s a far cry from the vast menu they prepare every year.

” We normally serve about 30- to 50-thousand people, but it’s a little bit downscaled this year,” he said.

The tacos, pastries and beverages were delivered to  Family Violence Prevention Services, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and Seton Home. The 43rd annual event had some help from Kiolbassa, Pioneer Brands, Butter Krust Bakery, Oak Farms Dairy, Jordan Ford, Cricket Wireless, and Republic Services.

“We still managed to pull off an event and we’re helping to give back to the community, which is wonderful” said Christian.

The Cowboy Breakfast presented a $5,000 check to the St. Philip’s College Tourism, Hospitality and Culinary Arts  Department for scholarships.

Chuck Christian gets ready to present check to St. Philip’s College Tourism, Hospitality and Culinary Arts Department at the scaled-down version of the Cowboy Breakfast Jan. 29, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

The Cowboy Breakfast heralds the upcoming of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo which is scheduled Feb. 11-28.

 

 

 

 

 

