Cowboy Breakfast continues to serve community during pandemic times
Jackie Van De Walle prepares Cowboy Breakfast tacos for nonprofit organizations at Beethoven Halle und Garten Jan. 29, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Cowboy Breakfast cooked up a new way to serve the community this year amid the pandemic.
The event, which usually draws tens of thousands of early risers for free tacos, coffee and biscuits and gravy was much smaller and it was closed to the public. A few dozen volunteers, including culinary students at St. Philip’s College, showed up dark and early at Beethoven Halle und Garten in the King William Historic District to prepare 700 breakfast tacos for nonprofit organizations in San Antonio.
While 700 tacos may seem like a lot, Chuck Christian, vice chairman of the Cowboy Breakfast, says it’s a far cry from the vast menu they prepare every year.
” We normally serve about 30- to 50-thousand people, but it’s a little bit downscaled this year,” he said.
The tacos, pastries and beverages were delivered to Family Violence Prevention Services, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and Seton Home. The 43rd annual event had some help from Kiolbassa, Pioneer Brands, Butter Krust Bakery, Oak Farms Dairy, Jordan Ford, Cricket Wireless, and Republic Services.
“We still managed to pull off an event and we’re helping to give back to the community, which is wonderful” said Christian.
The Cowboy Breakfast presented a $5,000 check to the St. Philip’s College Tourism, Hospitality and Culinary Arts Department for scholarships.
The Cowboy Breakfast heralds the upcoming of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo which is scheduled Feb. 11-28.