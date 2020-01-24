      Weather Alert

Cowboy Breakfast features free food, mechanical bull, cow chip throwing contest

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 24, 2020 @ 3:06pm
Mechanical Bull at Cowboy Breakfast, Jan. 24, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Tens of thousands of San Antonians showed up dark and early at the 42nd Annual Cowboy Breakfast, which started at 4:30 a.m. Friday at Cowboys Dance Hall.

Cowboy Breakfast, Jan. 24, 2020/KTSA photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

The lines were long for free tacos, biscuits and gravy, coffee and even chicken wings. In addition to the food, there was music, dancing and a mechanical bull.

Bruce Heredia with Special Events Texas shared some tips for getting an 8-second ride.

“Get a good grip on the rope in front and squeeze your legs around the bull,” he said.

Heredia also told KTSA News the mechanical bull operator can determine how long you stay on.

“You just kind of hope he’s not feeling too adventurous that day,” said Heredia.

And don’t wear yoga pants or you’ll slide right off the bull.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol, Cowboy Breakfast, Jan. 24, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

The cow chip throwing contest is a long time tradition at the Cowboy Breakfast. Representatives of business sponsors picked out a pile of cow dung and tried to toss it into a red-white-and-blue toilet bowl several yards away. Only one out of more than a dozen contestants managed to get it in the bowl, so congratulations are in order for Jim Schaefer of Alamo Crane Service. He won the outhouse trophy.

“I just went up there and threw it,” said Schaefer, explaining that he’s never done anything like that. “I just got lucky.”

Cow Chip Throwing Contest Winner Jim Schaeffer, Cowboy Breakfast, Jan. 24, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

Tracy Hinojosa and her fiance, Eddie Aguilar, were having a bachelorette and bachelor party with friends and family at the Cowboy Breakfast.

“We rented a party bus and came to Cowboys Dance Hall and we’ll finish up at Thirsty’s,” she said.

She wore a tiara and veil, and Aguilar wore a hat decorated with small liquor bottles.

Cowboy Breakfast, Bachelor and Bachelorette Party, Jan. 24, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
