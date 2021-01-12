Cowboys Dancehall close to being shut down for COVID-19 violations
Cowboys Dancehall/Photo-Cowboys Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Videos making the rounds on social media show a couple of crowded concerts last weekend at Cowboys Dancehall as COVID-19 numbers were surging. People people in the videos were not wearing masks and they were ignoring social distancing guidelines.
“With the level of transmission that we’re seeing out there, this is not the time to be having an event like that,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
During the COVID-19 briefing Monday night, he said two more citations were issued at the establishment in the city’s Northeast Side.
“We have seen the videos and our enforcement team issued a sixth and a seventh, and now final citation to that establishment,” said Nirenberg.
He said Cowboys Dancehall is on notice that if there are any further issues, the place will be shut down.