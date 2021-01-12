      Weather Alert

Cowboys Dancehall close to being shut down for COVID-19 violations

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 12, 2021 @ 12:21am
Cowboys Dancehall/Photo-Cowboys Dancehall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Videos making the rounds on social media show a couple of crowded concerts last weekend at Cowboys Dancehall as COVID-19 numbers were surging.   People people in the videos were not wearing masks and they were ignoring social distancing guidelines.

“With the level of transmission that we’re seeing out there, this is not the time to be having an event like that,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

During the COVID-19 briefing Monday night, he said two more citations were issued at the establishment in the city’s Northeast Side.

“We have seen the videos and our enforcement team issued a sixth and a seventh, and now final citation to that establishment,” said Nirenberg.

He said Cowboys Dancehall is on notice that if there are any further issues, the place will be shut down.

 

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Citations Cowboys Dancehall
Popular Posts
Cold front bringing rain to San Antonio, chance for snow in the Hill Country
San Antonio police investigate apparent double murder-suicide at Northwest Side home
Texas Congressman warns 'cold Civil War' could heat up if Republican senators lose in Georgia
San Antonio mayor: 'This is a naked act of insurrection'
Bexar County deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl