Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods arrested on drug, tampering charges

Associated Press
Dec 5, 2019 @ 12:24pm
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Antwaun Woods #99 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Woods told them he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding. The Cowboys’ practice facility is in Frisco. Woods faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana. The charge of tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony. Woods is injured and will not play Thursday night in Chicago.

