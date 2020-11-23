      Weather Alert

Cowboys end 4 game skid with a road win over the Vikings

Nov 23, 2020 @ 5:23am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes for Dallas.

He hit Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to lift the Cowboys to a 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

That stopped a four-game losing streak for Dallas and a three-game winning streak for Minnesota.

The Cowboys are in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East behind Philadelphia.

Kirk Cousins passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who remained two games out of the final wild-card spot in ninth place in the NFC.

